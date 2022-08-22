The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the specifics of England’s three-test visit of Pakistan, which will take place in December.Following seven T20 Internationals played in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, the PCB announced that this will be the second half of England’s trip.

The first Test for Ben Stokes’ team will take place in Rawalpindi from December 1–5, followed by a second Test in Multan from December 9–13.There have been 12 previous matches at Rawalpindi, with the home team winning five and losing three. This will be England’s first Test match there.

The third Test will be held in Karachi from 17 to 21.The Multan Test was a 22-run loss for England during their previous visit to Pakistan in 2005. Five Test matches have taken place there, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

Prior to Nasser Hussain’s team ending Pakistan’s 34-match unbeaten streak in 2000, when they won the third Test by six wickets in nearly complete darkness, National Stadium was regarded as the country’s happiest hunting field.In 44 games played in Karachi, Pakistan only suffered one other defeat, to South Africa, which took the 2007 Test by a score of 160 runs.

Nevertheless, the National Stadium continues to be Pakistan’s preferred Test venue thanks to its 23 victories.The three Tests will be included in the ICC World Test Championship for the years 2021–2023. On the Test Championship table, No. 4 ranked England is now in seventh place, while No. 6 ranked Pakistan is in fifth.