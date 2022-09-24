Before this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, England bowler Mark Wood said he is optimistic that he can get back to peak physical condition and perform at his best “at the right time.”

In England’s 63-run victory over Pakistan on Friday in Karachi, Wood, who missed the entire English summer owing to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets.

After the victory, Mark Wood told that “My body feels OK.” I’ll probably subsist on an ice maker from now on.”I’m only mildly worn out. Even though it was my first game in a while, I felt very well before the game.

I’ve spent a lot of time working out at the gym and running, but neither of those activities compares to playing games.”

With the victory, England improved to 2-1 in the seven-match series. On Sunday, England will play Pakistan as both teams continue their T20 World Cup preparations.