England won the toss against Pakistan on Thursday and elected to bat in the first Test match played in Pakistan in 17 years at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Viral infection suffered by the English team prior to the match made it unlikely that the Test would begin as scheduled.

But on Wednesday morning, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received confirmation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that they will be able to field a playing XI.

The first PAKvENG Test will start today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as scheduled, the PCB announced in a brief statement on Twitter.

The ECB notified the PCB that they are able to field an XI, the PCB reported.

For the first time in 17 years, Pakistan will serve as the host nation for the Englishmen’s Test series.

Playing XIs

Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, and James Anderson are the players for England.

Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid, Mahmood, Azhar Ali, Imam Ul Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk),are the players for Pakistan.