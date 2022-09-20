Karachi: Moeen Ali, the captain of England, won the toss against Pakistan and decided to field in the opening game of the seven-match T201 series, which is being played at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams will aim to score first while keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup that will begin next month.

The home squad will put everything on the line for an overwhelming victory in the series, England’s first in this nation in 17 years, as painful memories of their stunning Losses from the Asia Cup final matchup in Dubai against Sri Lanka, are still recent.

The foreigners, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2005, will play four of the seven matches in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 and the final three at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30, and October 2.

The unusual seven-match series will provide both countries with the ideal springboard before the T20 World Cup in Australia, allowing them to test out various lineups for the major competition.

Due to an injury, England captain Jos Buttler won’t be able to play in any of the four games in Karachi; as a result, Ali will serve as captain.

After winning the coin toss, Ali confirmed that Buttler would be available for the final two games.