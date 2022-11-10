ADELAIDE: England defeated India by 10 wickets on Thursday to go to the T20 World Cup final, where they will play Pakistan. In the 1992 World Cup, the English men faced the Men in Green.

Playing XI

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav,

England: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid.