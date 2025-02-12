After India and Australia, the England team has also suffered a major setback before the Champions Trophy.

According to the details, the England Cricket Board has confirmed that all-rounder Jacob Bethell will not be able to participate in the Champions Trophy due to injury.

The English Cricket Board has also confirmed that Tom Banton has been included in the squad in place of Bethell in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy.

Jacob Bethell was injured in the first One-Day International against India on February 6, after which he did not participate in the remaining matches.

Bethell is also considered to be England’s successful bowler, while in batting, he scored 493 runs in eleven matches at an average of 54.77, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

England will face Australia in their first match of the Champions Trophy on February 22 in Lahore, followed by a match against Afghanistan four days later, and then the English team will face the Proteas in Karachi on March 1.