England hammered 498-4 in 50 overs against a feeble Netherlands side to win a one-sided match by 232 runs here at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday, breaking their own world record for the greatest team total in One-Day International history.

As England surpassed their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Phil Salt each hit hundreds, while Liam Livingstone stepped into bat in the 45th over and got England’s fastest ODI fifty.

With a 222-run partnership, Malan (125) and Salt (122) lay the groundwork for England’s record score before Buttler (162 not out off 70 balls) stepped in and pushed the scoring in a savage onslaught on the Dutch bowlers.It feels like I’m in the best shape of my life.