In the rescheduled fifth test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday, England cruised to a seven-wicket victory and even the series thanks to unbroken hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

In order to win, England needed to score 119 runs with seven wickets remaining on the final day.

After putting together a massive 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow, Root went on to smash a masterful 142 not out, his 28th test century. England won the match with two sessions remaining because of Bairstow’s unbeaten 114, which was his second century of the game.

In an Ashes test against Australia in 2019, England achieved a 359-run goal thanks to Stokes’ magnificent undefeated century, breaking their previous record for the most successful run chase.

Since Brendon McCullum came over as head coach and Ben Stokes took over as captain, Root and Bairstow have displayed the kind of persistent aggressiveness that is swiftly becoming the trademark of this England test side.

Due to COVID-19 cases in the India camp prior to the last game at Old Trafford, the five-match series against India last year was unable to be finished.