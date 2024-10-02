Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted VIP status to the England cricket team visiting Pakistan for the Test series.

According to government sources, the England cricket team would receive security and protocol equivalent to that of the President during their stay in Pakistan.

They would be provided foolproof security during all three Test matches in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, sources indicated that upon the Prime Minister’s directive, the Cabinet Division has instructed the Ministry of Interior to implement all necessary measures and ensure adherence to VIP security and protocol during the team’s visit.