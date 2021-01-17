England need 36 more runs on day five in Galle to beat Sri Lanka in first Test; tourists lose Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Joe Root before stumps after Jack Leach’s five-wicket haul dismisses dogged Sri Lanka for 359; watch from 4.10am on Sky Sports Cricket

England closed day four on 38-3 chasing 74 to win as Sri Lanka kept their slim hopes of a stunning comeback victory in the first Test in Galle alive.

Lasith Embuldeniya bowled Dom Sibley (2) from the sixth ball of the chase and then had Zak Crawley (8) caught at gully, while England sunk to 14-3 when Joe Root (1) was run out after a mix-up with Jonny Bairstow and collision with Sri Lanka bowler Dilruwan Perera.Edges went flying past fielders and Sri Lanka’s spinners got the ball to spit up off a turning pitch during a frantic end to the day, during which Bairstow (11no) also came close to being run out.Bairstow and debutant Dan Lawrence (7no) were at the crease when bad light intervened and will return on Monday – live on Sky Sports from 4.10am – with England requiring 36 runs to move 1-0 up in the two-match series.