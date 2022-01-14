ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday while underlining the government’s emphasis on geo-economics, said that Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ policy was aimed at enhancing diplomatic footprint and intensifying exchanges and trade with Africa.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with the Chief of Staff of Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Asinda Fall of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), conveyed greetings from President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to President of DRC Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

General Fall is on an unprecedented six-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of his counterpart.