Politicians have to leave their personal interests and think of the nation: Moinuddin Haider, IMF’s demand will have to be accepted: Mirza Akhtar Baig, A successful negotiation with the IMF is a good thing: Dr. Salman Shah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In” Sachi Baat,” Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV SK Niazi discuss various topics, including the suicide blast in Peshawar, negotiations with the IMF team, and Pakistan’s economy.

General (Rtd) Moinuddin Haider participated in the programme” Sachi Baat.”The KPK government had been receiving warnings for several days; Blast is a question mark on the security agencies; we should have been alerted after receiving the warnings," he said of the Peshawar blast. Political battles have confused the nation, and it is hoped that the nation will now unite against terrorism. Our nation wakes up only after a major accident. I hope there will be a serious operation against the terrorists now. Politicians should take care that people are worried about inflation. Politicians have to leave their personal interests behind and think of the nation.

Political parties are limited to the provinces; there is no such party that can bring the entire country together. While economist Mirza Akhtar Baig participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated,”The entry of the terrorist into the mosque is a question mark; the IMF’s demand will have to be accepted; increasing taxes will increase inflation; accepting IMF conditions will save the country from bankruptcy.” We have no option but to accept the terms of the IMF.

The government should prepare a new road map. In the IMF’s terms, the rise in drug prices was discussed. He further stated that the increase in electricity and gas prices, the depreciation of the rupee, and the increase in debt Inflation will increase further. Food and drinks will be expensive, and transport fares will increase. The next two months are looking very tough. The mountain of inflation will fall on the poor. We have to change priorities and focus on agriculture.

Similarly, Lieutenant General (ret.) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a defence analyst, took part in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The enemy is taking advantage of the lack of political and economic stability; the army is trying not to interfere in politics; the government is trying to push the election; we must distinguish between our friends and enemies; adhering to IMF conditions is not necessarily beneficial; and big-hearted leadership is needed to support the country.”

Meanwhile, economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.”He stated, “A successful negotiation with the IMF is a good thing.”Accepting the conditions of the IMF will further increase inflation. Political stability will lead the country to improvement. There is an atmosphere of chaos in the country; nobody is serious. This year, China will have to pay back the debt. We need to talk seriously with China. China does not seem happy with our foreign policy. Strong leadership is needed to get the country out of trouble. All politicians will have to get on the same page. Politicians cannot run away from elections.