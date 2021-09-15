MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the enemies have launched hybrid war against Pakistan to create unrest through religious and linguistic divide.

Leading the Concluding prayer of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Soharwardy Multani Rahmatullah Alaih s Urs in Multan on Wednesday, he said present Indian government is inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris and entire Muslim community in India.

The Minister prayed for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, end to the sufferings of Muslims in India, peace and stability in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said conspiracies are being hatched to weaken the foundation of the country by fanning sectarianism in the country through fake news on social media.