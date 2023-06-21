Emraan Hashmi is a pragmatic Muslim who upholds religion in accordance with its true spirit, according to Humaima Malik, who collaborated with Emraan Hashmi on Raja Natwarlal.

She recalled discussing religious topics and reciting Holy Quran passages with Mr. Hashmi while the movie was being filmed.

In an interview, she shared these ideas and claimed Emraan Hashmi was a close friend who greatly respected her and had a pure heart for others.

The actress claimed that everytime she posts a photo to social media, people begin questioning her about her time spent working with Emran Hashmi.