Following an ultimatum from the new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or go, hundreds of Twitter employees are reportedly departing the struggling social media platform.

In a survey conducted by the business app Blind, which authenticates employees using their company email addresses and permits them to exchange information anonymously, 42% of 180 respondents selected the response “Taking exit option, I’m free!”

Only 7% of survey respondents claimed to have “clicked yes to stay, I’m diehard,” while 25% stated they had made their decision to stay “reluctantly.”One current employee and a recently fired employee who is in touch with former coworkers on Twitter claimed that Musk was meeting with some senior employees to try and persuade them to stay.

Although it is unknown how many workers have opted to stay, the statistics show that some employees are reluctant to stick around a business where Elon Musk has swiftly fired half the workforce, including top management, and is ruthlessly reshaping the culture to emphasise long hours and a fast pace.

According to two individuals, the business informed staff that it would close its offices and restrict badge access until Monday. According to one insider, security personnel started ejecting workers from the office on Thursday night.

Late on Thursday, Musk declared on Twitter that he was unconcerned about resignations since “the best individuals are staying.”In addition, the billionaire owner noted that Twitter usage had reached an all-time high amid the deluge of resignations.