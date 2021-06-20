EUGENE: An emotional Sha’Carri Richardson surged to 100m victory at the US Olympic track and field trials in Oregon on Saturday, punching her ticket to Tokyo in 10.86 seconds.

The 21-year-old Texan streaked over the line at Hayward Field and moments later revealed that her win came after a week in which she learned of the death of her biological mother.

A jubilant Richardson leapt into the stands to share an embrace with her grandmother and other family members following her victory.

“This year has been crazy for me,” Richardson said afterwards.

“I’m still here, last week finding out my biological mother passed away.

“And still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still making the family that I do have on this earth proud.”

Richardson said sharing her win with her grandmother, family and coaches had carried extra meaning.

“Without them, there would be no me. And without my grandmother there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson.AFP