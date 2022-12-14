Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation.

At the airport in Islamabad, the president was greeted by the minister of commerce, Naveed Qamar.

Two kids dressed in traditional costume gave President Emomali bouquets.

In a statement, the Foreign Office stated that the two parties would discuss how to further improve their bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas.

Numerous bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are anticipated to be inked during the visit.

According to the statement, “the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Pakistan is expected to give a renewed impetus to strengthening collaboration between the two countries in various domains and further consolidate the burgeoning geo-economic alliance.”

Through enduring historical, cultural, and religious ties, Pakistan and Tajikistan are close allies. Mutual regard and extraordinary cordiality characterise these ties. On numerous regional and global problems, the two nations share similar viewpoints.

The Wakhan Corridor, which divides Tajikistan from Pakistan in Central Asia, is their only land border. Tajikistan is a key Central Asian ally of Pakistan due to its proximity.

The president of Tajikistan will meet with PM Shehbaz again this year.

When the Pakistani prime visited Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September of this year, the two leaders last spoke.