A consortium consisting of two companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China has expressed interest in investing up to $500 million to build two LNG projects in Pakistan.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sources said that the investors in the consortium have started discussions with the Pakistani authorities regarding investment in LNG terminals, supply, and import, and virtual and non-virtual projects of LNG. Is.

According to sources, a consortium of foreign companies wants to set up a virtual LNG project at Kemari and a non-virtual LNG project at Port Qasim. The consortium has licenses for both virtual and non-virtual LNG projects.