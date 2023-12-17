The government of Pakistan announced a national mourning in Pakistan yesterday on the death of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died yesterday at the age of 86.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sheikh Nawaf Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also announced 40 days of mourning, in addition, all government institutions of the country will be closed for three days.

The Cabinet Secretariat issued a national mourning notification according to which the caretaker Prime Minister announced a one-day national mourning to express solidarity with the royal family of Kuwait and the people.

The notification said that the national flag will remain at half-mast across the country tomorrow.

On the other hand, the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait.