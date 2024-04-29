The year 2023 serves as a sombre reminder of Asia’s rocky connection with climate change, which appears to be gathering momentum with each passing year. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, Asia suffered the brunt of last year’s climate and weather calamities, with temperatures rising about 2°C above historical levels. This warming has resulted in increasingly frequent and severe weather events, ranging from crippling heatwaves to catastrophic floods. Pakistan is struggling with these issues early this year. The National Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings of continuous extreme weather conditions that are expected to last until April 29, including probable flooding and storms that might affect lives and livelihoods. These warnings come after a slew of weather-related disasters since February that have caused major damage, with the death toll growing and infrastructure straining. The increasing frequency and intensity of weather-related disasters highlights the need for Asian countries to improve their meteorological capacities and disaster preparedness.

For Pakistan, the dilemma is twofold. For starters, there is an urgent need to increase the capability and resources of the NDMA and provincial meteorological offices. This entails investing in modern forecasting technologies and expanding early warning systems to ensure timely and accurate weather information. Second, we must a strategy for climate resilience. This would entail constructing and upgrading infrastructure to survive harsh weather, maintaining sustainable farming practices to ensure food security, and empowering local populations through community-based disaster-risk management programmes.

Every citizen must be informed of their responsibility in catastrophe preparedness and response. Furthermore, the misery of farmers, as emphasised by recent storms that disrupted the wheat harvest in Punjab, presents a compelling case for agricultural reforms. Policies that promote crop insurance, increase availability to weather-resistant seed varieties, and encourage water conservation are critical. Such improvements will assist to stabilise agricultural output and protect farmers’ earnings from climate-related fluctuations. On a regional level, Asian countries must collaborate on climate change projects. Sharing technology, expertise, and tactics can boost individual efforts and promote regional resilience. Collaboration at the global level is also important. Developed countries must support vulnerable regions through finance, technological transfer, and capacity-building efforts.

The writing was on the wall. The time for incremental progress is over. The scope of the task necessitates bold, decisive responses that reflect the severity of the situation. Building resilience is no longer an option for Pakistan or Asia as a whole; it is a need for existence in an era of unparalleled climatic upheavals. As we progress into 2024, let this be the year when we all actively ensure that our communities are safeguarded.