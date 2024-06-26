While the government continues to inform the public on the specifics of the Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, especially with regard to counterterrorism measures, it is also necessary to talk about countering violent extremism in the nation.

Similar efforts should be made to deradicalise society as terrorism and extremism are closely related and mutually reinforcing, even while the military and civil law enforcement forces fight extremists on the ground. In the last few months, there have been lynchings carried out on the basis of dubious accusations of blasphemy, and minority communities have been persecuted for exercising their religious freedom even in their own homes. Therefore, the state should not overlook the threat posed by extremism even while it targets what it refers to as the “remnants” of terrorist organizations. A recent statement from the PM Office, while discussing Azm-i-Istehkam, expressly highlights the necessity to implement the amended National Action Plan, suggesting that there may be some realization of this at the top.

In fact, the revised NAP serves as a roadmap for deradicalizing society. However, until NAP’s objectives are strictly followed, deradicalization will only ever exist in theory, with radicals continuing to spread their poisonous narratives throughout society. The modified NAP’s third point, “taking effective measures against religious/sectarian persecution & terrorism,” is mentioned.

As previously mentioned, incidences of religious and sectarian persecution have occurred frequently in Pakistan. The question is, will those in charge of governing the state take action against the radical groups stoking racial tensions in society? Will those who support the persecution of religious minorities and lynch mobs face consequences?

It is unlikely that Azm-i-Istehkam will succeed without these audacious actions, and in a few years we might see the start of a new CT operation. The secret to effectively executing a CT plan and kinetic actions is to have a workable plan to combat violent extremism. The majority of these components are included in NAP, and the plan can be improved by consulting subject-matter experts. Bringing the organizations that are encouraging deadly vigilantism in society to heel is possibly the single most important action that needs to be taken to combat extremism.

Furthermore, according to some political parties, 70 “banned” organizations have reemerged under different names. Although opinions on the precise number may differ, it is undeniable that “banned” groups have quickly returned to operation following their purported prohibition. Since the Musharraf era, this cat and mouse game has persisted. When violent groups are outlawed, it must imply that they are unable to obtain funding or engage in any kind of organization. Less than that would not be sufficient.