Islamabad: A high-level security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going on in the context of the tragic incident of terrorism that happened in Shangla yesterday.

According to sources, heads of security agencies including federal ministers and army chiefs, IGs, and other relevant officials are also participating in the meeting.

According to the sources, the issues related to the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan are being considered in the meeting, security audit is also being conducted in the meeting.

Suicide attack on a vehicle in Shangla, 6 people including 5 Chinese citizens were killed

It should be noted that yesterday in the Bisham area of Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a suicide bomber rammed a car full of gunpowder with the car of Chinese engineers as a result of which 5 Chinese residents including a woman and the driver of the car were killed.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident and went to the Chinese Embassy to express his condolences and called for an emergency meeting on security by postponing the federal cabinet meeting to be held today.