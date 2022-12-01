Neuralink Corp., founded by Elon Musk, declared at an event held at its Fremont, California headquarters Wednesday evening that it would start implanting its coin-sized computers in people within six months.

To improve the product, Neuralink has been working nonstop. It consists of a small apparatus, electrode-laced cables, and a robot that removes a piece of the person’s skull and inserts it into the brain. The company has been in good standing with the US Food and Drug Administration, claims Musk, and is currently aiming for human trials within six months.

Neuralink is already making progress and planning to place implants in other parts of the body, in true Elon Musk way. At the event, Musk also made two significant product announcements. The business is creating implants that can be put into the spinal cord and allow paralysed patients to move again. Additionally, it has an eye implant that can restore or enhance vision.

The goal of the brain-computer interface, or BCI, is to make it possible for someone with a disabling condition like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or a stroke to communicate with their brain using their thoughts.By having a monkey “telepathically type” on a screen in front of it, it made this point.

The Neuralink device transforms neural spikes into data that computers can then understand. Musk envisions the technology becoming widely used and enabling information exchange between machines and people in the future.

Remember that Musk’s Neuralink won’t likely be available to the general public for another year or more since human trials will only begin in six months.