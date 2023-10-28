Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as a competitor to X (Twitter’s new name), but Elon Musk sees YouTube and LinkedIn as competitors for his social media platform rather than Meta’s app.

According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk hinted at a company meeting that LinkedIn and YouTube will be X’s competitors in the future.

The meeting took place a year after X went under the ownership of Elon Musk.

Since buying X in October 2022, Elon Musk has been talking about turning it into a super app.

There is a lot of focus on videos and job features in X, and Elon Musk sees LinkedIn and YouTube as his future social media platform rivals.

X has fewer users than YouTube, but Elon Musk is working on improving features for short and long videos.