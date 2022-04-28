<!-- wp:image {"width":912,"height":521} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-04-28\/414080_1904743_updates.jpg" alt="(Left) Former US president Donald Trump and Twitter owner Elon Musk. Photo Reuters\/AFP" width="912" height="521"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>New Twitter owner <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Elon Musk<\/a> suggested former US president Donald Trump change his \u2018Truth Social\u2019 app's name\u00a0 to \u2018Trumpet.\u2019<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Donald Trump launched his app by the name of \u2018<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Truth Social<\/a>\u2019 after his account was suspended by Twitter last year. He attacked Capitol Hill, following a violation of Twitter guidelines regarding incitement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Tesla owner Elon Musk has also been a critic of Twitter when it comes to free speech. However, a day earlier, Musk\u00a0purchased Twitter for $44 billion\u00a0cash and aimed to make it a better place for free speech.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better by adding new features,\u201d Musk said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, Musk\u2019s suggestion to change Trump\u2019s app name came after \u2018Truth Social\u2019 topped the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Apple store chart<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1519179787163652099?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519179787163652099%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F414080-elon-musk-suggests-trumps-truth-social-be-called-trumpet<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Musk shared the chart on Twitter and said, \u201cTruth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The new Twitter owner was of the view that Truth Social exists due to censorship of free speeches by Twitter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cTruth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,\u201d said Musk.https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1519367926708588545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519367926708588545%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F414080-elon-musk-suggests-trumps-truth-social-be-called-trumpet<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, after expressing his views about former US President Donald Trump's app, Elon Musk suggested that his Truth Social app be called \u2018Trumpet.\u2019<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Republicans on Monday cheered the news of a possible Musk buyout of Twitter, betting on Trump's reinstatement to the service.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Nevertheless, Trump, whose company is building a rival to Twitter called Truth Social, said he will not return to Twitter<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->