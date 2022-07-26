Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has made hints that he wants to step away from the spotlight since unimportant issues involving him get a lot of attention. Following reports that he had broken off his association with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the billionaire tweeted, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which absolutely stinks.”

He added a sad look and remarked, “Unfortunately, even unimportant pieces about me garner a lot of clicks.Musk stated that he will make every effort to focus on doing “useful things” for civilization and to keep his head down. In response to rumours that he had broken off his connection with Brin, Musk denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the former Google executive’s wife.

Musk announced on Twitter that he and Sergey are buddies and attended a party together the previous evening.Musk described his relationship with Nicole as “nothing romantic,” adding that they had only met twice in person during that time.