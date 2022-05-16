<!-- wp:image {"width":896,"height":593} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/Musk1652032870-0\/Musk1652032870-0.jpg" alt="elon musk arrives at the in america an anthology of fashion themed met gala at the metropolitan museum of art in new york city new york us may 2 2022 photo reuters" width="896" height="593"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Twitter<\/a> Inc's\u00a0legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1525615849167589380?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1525615849167589380%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2356793%2Felon-musk-says-twitter-legal-team-told-him-he-violated-an-nda-1<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Tesla Inc.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1525049369552048129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1525049369552048129%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2356793%2Felon-musk-says-twitter-legal-team-told-him-he-violated-an-nda-1<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said his team would test "a random sample of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">100 followers<\/a>" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied: "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake\/spam\/duplicate."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/PPathole\/status\/1525292561816256512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1525292561816256512%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2356793%2Felon-musk-says-twitter-legal-team-told-him-he-violated-an-nda-1<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1525304736538312707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1525304736538312707%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2356793%2Felon-musk-says-twitter-legal-team-told-him-he-violated-an-nda-1<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Musk\u00a0tweeted\u00a0during the early hours of Sunday that he is yet to see "any" analysis that shows that the social media company has fake accounts less than 5%.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He later said that "There is some chance it might be over 90% of daily active users."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->