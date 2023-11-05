Elon Musk announced the introduction of the chatbot in an X-Post

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk calls artificial intelligence (AI) technology one of the biggest threats to humanity.

After the popularity of ChatGPT, other technology companies focused heavily on the field of AI technology.

Elon Musk also announced in July 2023 to establish an AI company XAI (xAI).

Now the company has introduced its first AI product Guruk which is basically a chatbot.

Elon Musk launched his own AI company to compete with ChatGPT

Elon Musk announced on X (the new name of Twitter) that the chatbot will soon be available to X Premium Plus users.

Right now the beta version of this chatbot has been released for limited people.

Elon Musk mentioned in another X-post that the chatbot has also added humor to the answering process.

They claim that it is the best AI chatbot currently available that has access to real-time details available on X.

Keep in mind that Elon Musk founded this company to compete with OpenAI.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI.

Interestingly, Elon Musk is the co-founder of the company that developed Chat GPT.

However, Elon Musk parted ways with this company in 2018.