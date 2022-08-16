Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., has written a column for the official report of China’s Cyberspace Administration, a powerful organisation that manages information security for businesses like Alibaba and Tencent and works with other governmental organisations to censor online content, according to Bloomberg.

In the July issue of the official magazine of the CAC, the billionaire joined local business leaders like Ant Group Co. Chairman Eric Jing in outlining a recognisable vision for how technology can secure humanity’s future and shared his views on responsible technological advancement that promotes diversity and inclusion.

According to Kendra Schaefer, manager of tech policy research at Trivium China to Bloomberg, “Musk is attempting to walk the same tightrope than Zuckerberg and Pichai walked before him but these are new times.” “Tech executives wanting to retain positive ties in China are seeing this choice increasingly being made for them by Chinese legislation, US users, or the US government. I’ll be shocked if Musk isn’t questioned about his ties with China in front of a congressional committee in a year.