Since his birth, singer Ellie Goulding claims that she has been controlling her anxiety episodes by cuddling her kid.

After the birth of her son Arthur in April 2021, the 35-year-old singer became “far more of an emotional person,” which allowed her to experience more worry. The Love Me Like You Do singer added, “It’s tremendous, but the joy they bring and the fact that they make you laugh really balances it out,” in an interview with Mirror.

Giving Arthur hugs and spending time with him truly helps me feel better when I’m stressed. added the vocalist.

The singer of Still Falling For You has spoken openly about having panic attacks throughout her singing career, but after becoming a mother, she “hit new heights of dread and fear.”

If you’ve never experienced one, it’s difficult to understand and express, but a panic attack is just so overwhelming.

Everything seems much more intense given the current environment and what’s happening in the world. For you and your child, it’s a sort of survival strategy. You’re sort of battling for both of you because you want to live as long as you can for them and you also want them to live. There are several. added the vocalist.