Since her arrival in Scotland on July 21 for her summer vacation, Queen Elizabeth has been residing at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate, creating fresh health complications. The Queen’s cherished customary royal welcome has reportedly been postponed, according to reports.

There will now be a small, personal gathering instead of the event. Her Majesty loves being able to welcome locals who come to see her, and the annual welcome to Balmoral is typically marked in the Queen’s calendar.

The event won’t be held in the manner that is typical, which is a sad letdown. In order to rest, Queen Elizabeth, 96, who marked her platinum jubilee in June, had to cancel a number of other activities.