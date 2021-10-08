ISLAMABAD: Country once again is in the grip of loadshedding following a shortfall of 4,000-megawatt electricity triggering power outages of long hours across Pakistan.

Sources informed on Friday that the electricity shortfall was the result of inadequate fuel supply. They said that the total production of electricity was 19,000MW whereas the demand was 23,000MW.

A total of 6,000MW electricity is being generated through windmills, the government-run thermal power plants are producing 2,500MW electricity, while the electricity production by the private power plants is 10,000MW.

The sources said that Discos have resorted to 5-hour long loadshedding across the country to manage the public demand.