Electricity is likely to cost Rs 5 per unit for a month.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to raise the price of electricity.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency has asked for the increase as part of the February fuel adjustment.

The CPPA application states that 6 billion 876 million units of electricity were sold in February.

It has been stated in the application that in February, 24.77% of electricity was generated from water, 13.94% from local coal, 1.89% from imported coal, 11.04% from local gas and 20.33% from imported LNG.

The petition stated that in February, 23.29 percent of electricity was generated from nuclear fuel.

If the application is approved, the burden will be more than 40 billion rupees on the consumers and this increase will not be applied to the electricity consumers.

Nepra will hear the CPPA application on March 28.

It should be noted that the country’s two major gas supply companies, Sui Northern and Sui Southern, have also submitted requests to increase prices by more than 100 percent.