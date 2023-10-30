Lahore: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the time for general elections is near, everyone should work together to ensure a fair and transparent election.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting in the Chief Minister’s House in which four provincial members of the Election Commission and the Punjab Cabinet participated. was reviewed.

In the meeting, a briefing was also given on the security arrangements for the general elections and during this the determination was expressed to ensure the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the general elections.

In relation to the general elections, the caretaker Punjab government will appoint a focal person for coordination with the Election Commission.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the general elections will be held at the appointed time, the time for the elections is near, everyone has to ensure a fair and transparent election for which the Election Commission is ready.

He said that the supervisors will fully support the Punjab government for free and fair elections, they are fully satisfied with the steps taken by the Punjab government so far, the phase of constituencies will be completed by November 30.