The problem is that we have stood at a crossroads at this time, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD:Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Elections should be purposeful while these elections are purposeless,

Our leadership failed to understand that all these parties have been in power,

After the election, a coalition government will be formed in Pakistan,

Our leadership does not have the ability to run a majority government,If a majority party comes, she thinks she has become the king,

Prime Minister works by consultation and not by orders,

According to the conditions of Pakistan, only a weak coalition government will be formed,

The weakest government in Pakistan was formed in 1997,

The 16-month PDM government was a failure of governance,

In the last 2 years, every party has been in the government, but there has been no improvement,

It was necessary to sit down before the election and determine the way forward,

Today, no party has a manifesto nor has anything to say,

It was decided how to run the affairs of the country, what important decisions to make,

Today, no political party has any manifesto, nothing to say, After 15 days there is election but there is no election campaign,

PML-N will have a purposeless manifesto, what will be written in the manifesto, Bilawal gave a manifesto that he will give 300 units of electricity for free, how will he give it?,

If the country does not have the income to pay the interest, then how will they give free electricity,

Today we should have sat, decided what to do next,

The newly formed government will fail, former Prime Minister

If the election also becomes controversial, then what will we do,

Even if the new government completes 5 years, there will be no

I don’t want to be a part of any corruption within the system,

Legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The problem is that we have stood at a crossroads at this time, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

Ihsan Khokhar has not seen Pakistan’s worst index in 76 years

Our justice system is at number 140 in the world,

Our governance and HR system is ranked 165 in the world,

The government is formed so that justice and prosperity will come in the country,

The government is formed that work will be done for all the 3 crore children who are out of school,

Politicians, people, judiciary and establishment are major stakeholders of Pakistan,

All stakeholders should sit down and make a 10 to 15 year action plan,

It is very difficult to provide facilities to 250 million population in four provinces,

It takes 20 years for a common man to reach the Supreme Court,

Parliament can play the biggest role in fixing the system,

Parliament should review the criminal justice system of 1860 given by the British,

Parliament and Judiciary will not legislate together, the country will not move forward,

Currently, more than 20 lakh cases are pending in Pakistan,

We should have enough courage to admit our mistakes,

According to the Supreme Court, it is not meeting the expectations of the people,

Parliament believes that it is unable to solve the problems of the people,

The establishment believes that we are not moving forward while the world is improving,

Unless all issues are discussed on a table, issues will not be resolved,

Go to the streets and see what will be the future of the children who are roaming around,

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s dealings with institutions were to have the same results,

A party that has been in power has created confusion by taking a sign from it,

It is not easy to change the constitution, it requires two-thirds majority

A transparent election was held in 1970, its result was not accepted, Abbasi

History will always remember that an election symbol was taken from a party,

Earlier had withdrawn the election symbol of Talwar from PPP

When you are out of power, things change and when you are in power, things change, I

There is no angel here, the need is to sit together,

We need to bring about a change within ourselves, no other solution,

60 to 70 billion will be spent on the election, but the problems will not be solved,

At this time, Army Chief and Chief Justice can take important decisions in Pakistan,

Once people’s trust in the system is established, the economy itself will improve,

Citizens sitting inside and outside Pakistan should be sure that the country has moved in the right direction,

All the governments have done their work, then why is the country standing in this place?,

We are all part of this failure, come together and determine the way forward,

We need to learn from our past,

Even if he completes the next 5 years, there will be no benefit,

Constitution and laws are for nations and countries,

Our thinking and behavior is not democratic and parliamentary,

That democratic system has not flourished with us,

If we say that the election is not right, the government is not right, then who will believe,

NAB was created to hold politicians accountable, how many were held accountable,

NAB’s only job is to save the corrupt and do corruption itself

The most corrupt institution in Pakistan today is NAB,

NAB has paralyzed the country’s government,

If I came to the government, I would have abolished NAB first,

As long as NAB remains, no officer of this country will work,

Accountability should be according to tax laws,

Accountability can be like asking income according to expenditure,

In order to improve the system, one has to enlarge one’s heart and mind,

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar will lose the country and the nation by fighting at home

All the big personalities of the country have assured to hold the election,

I will not be a part of the party whose politics I do not agree with, Shahid Khaqan