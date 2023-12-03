The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for intra-party election, Niazullah Niazi, says that Tehreek-e-Insaf has conducted the elections according to the rules, and the party will fight the election on the bat.

Niazullah Niazi while speaking in the News program Naya Pakistan said that we were given 20 days to hold the second election, we have conducted the election as per the rules, and we are hopeful that PTI will win the general elections at the bat. Will participate.

He said that according to the rules, the returning officer gave me the one-panel lists, the party did not prohibit anyone from participating in the election, and no other candidate submitted papers for these seats.

The Chief Election Commissioner of PTI said that S. Akbar Babar is a member of the party and was on the list. S. Akbar Babar came only to make a video to tell people that the election was going on.

He said that Akbar S. Babar created such hype that such intra-party elections are taking place, I reject his statement, I was the Election Commissioner, and if he had come to me, believe me, I would have decided them.

Niazullah Niazi further said that the schedule for general elections is coming in next week, and Tehreek-e-Insaf is being excluded from these stages in one way or another.

It should be remembered that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held intra-party elections yesterday in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from Peshawar was elected as party chairman instead of Imran Khan while Umar Ayub will be the central general secretary.

On the other hand, the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Akbar S. Babar, while announcing the challenge of the intra-party election, said that PTI’s intra-party election is against the Election Commission and the constitution of the party.