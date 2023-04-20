By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In Sachi Baat Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV SK Niazi discusses various topics with General (Rtd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi’s conversation in Sachi Baat, says cannot give his opinion about the matter being heard in the court. The court has left it to the political parties to fix the time. If the government wants to hold the election together, it should dissolve the rest of the assemblies too and if PDM does its own thing, then the constitution and law will make its way. If the elections are to be held in October, restore KP and Punjab Assemblies. The constitution has been violated, the delay in the election this time should not happen in the future. The Supreme Court will have to stay within the constitution, if it goes out, problems will arise. The situation is serious, politicians should sit together and create understanding for the sake of the constitution and the people.

Not accepting PTI as a political power will be a big mistake of the PDM. PPP’s attitude is conciliatory while other parties are aggressive. The decision of the Supreme Court is final, if the scope is to be created, and then the constitution will have to be amended. Amend the constitution, PTI members will have to be brought back to the assemblies. The Supreme Court should review the proposals of political parties, says Naeem Khalid Lodhi.

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sacha Baat says the decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of elections is still in effect. It is best for the country that the elections are held together soon and the SC is final, all other solutions are beyond the constitution. Political parties should have filed a review petition in the court. Water has gone over the heads, contempt of court may be charged if the decision is not implemented.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the Interior Minister and Law Minister can come in legal traps. The court will not leave the matter like this and will take it to a logical conclusion and the government still has an opportunity to file a review as time is running out, and will become illegal after the custodial set-up period ends. Due to lack of time and before the Eid holidays, a conclusion has to be reached as for the sake of the country and the constitution, the establishment should play its role further.

Politicians can be seated at a table only by those who have power and there is no justification for becoming a full court bench, the reputation of the Supreme Court may be affected. A lot of time will be lost until the full court is formed and the hearing is held. There is no such instance of a full court becoming a bench after a decision. Justice Faiz Isa, the future Chief Justice, caution must be exercised. There is no policy for judges to go to parliament, judges can be controversial.

According to the code of conduct of judges, no judge can address the public and it is not right to go and sit with those whose cases are pending in the courts. Judges don’t speak, they only make decisions, said a legal expert. The Supreme Court is the only institution that was spared from politics. Powers of the Supreme Court and Somoto should remain intact.

Justice (R) Wajihuddin’s conversation with Sardar Khan Niazi in Sachi Baat says the conditions of the country are very bad, which was never thought of. Justice Faiz Isa also went to Parliament about which there was no news and matters should be prevented from being confused instead of being resolved if It is good that the court wants to move towards the solution of the problem. It will not be easy for the government to back down from the decision of the Supreme Court and there is scope for flexibility in the decision of the May 14 elections. The government is using delaying tactics instead of holding elections on May 14. If the government asks for a concession for a suitable period, it should be given.

PDM parties should sit together and agree on one point for the sake of the country, the parties should show flexibility. The date of May 14 can also be changed in the interest of the country and nation. The aim is to conduct transparent elections, small mistakes can be ignored and the court realizes the importance of time, 20 April likely to reach some conclusion.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa should be a bit careful. If judges say such things in front of the public, problems will arise. There will be a presumption of division in the court which is not according to the constitution or the law. Justice Faiz has to see that he will have to face all the cases in future in these circumstances, not a full court bench but a full court meeting can be called. A full court meeting should be called to discuss the issues.