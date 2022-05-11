<!-- wp:image {"width":1072,"height":613} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-11\/416283_8410989_updates.jpg" alt="\u2014 PID\/File" width="1072" height="613"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Federal Minister <\/a>for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday revealed the possibility of the general election in Pakistan being held in November, prior to the appointment of the new army chief.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In an interview with BBC, the defence minister said that there is a<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> possibility<\/a> that the caretaker government will leave before November and a new government will come into power.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said that the army chief had announced that he wasn\u2019t seeking an<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> extension in his tenure. <\/a>\u201cI welcome his decision as it has closed the door on speculations,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->