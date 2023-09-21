The Election Commission has announced that the general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024.

In the announcement issued by the Election Commission, it is said that after reviewing the work of constituencies, it was decided that the preliminary list of constituencies will be published on September 27.

The announcement of the Election Commission has said that after hearing the objections and suggestions on the constituencies, the final list will be released on November 30.

According to the announcement, general elections will be held in the last week of January 54 days after the final list, there will be a 54-day election program after the final list.

It should be noted that the demand of the caretaker government and the Election Commission from the political parties to conduct early and transparent general elections in the country was getting stronger.

Elections will give confidence to Pakistan’s economy: Asian Development Bank

In this regard, the caretaker government was of the opinion that conducting elections is the work of the Election Commission and the Election Commission will give the date of the general elections, whenever the Election Commission gives the date of the elections we are ready for it.

The report of the Asian Development Bank released yesterday also said that there is a possibility of improvement in the economy of Pakistan due to the elections during the current fiscal year, while two days ago the former Secretary Election Commission and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Law Kunwar Dilshad. It was also said in a statement that the election is expected to be held between January 15 and 25, but only the Election Commission has the authority to announce the date of the election, no organization can put pressure on the Election Commission for the date.