Islamabad: The Election Commission has rejected the request to remove caretaker federal minister Fawad Hasan Fawad.

The Election Commission has given a decision on the petition filed against Privatization Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad on the issue of removal of ministers from the caretaker cabinet.

The Election Commission rejected the request to remove caretaker federal minister Fawad Hasan Fawad from the post and said that Fawad Hasan Fawad is the Minister of Privatization, he cannot be affected by the election process.

The Election Commission has said in its decision that Fawad Hasan Fawad has been working in an important position in the past, the petition against him seems to be a personal grudge.

It should be noted that earlier on the order of the Election Commission, Ahad Cheema, Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister was removed from the post.