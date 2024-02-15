Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq heard the petition filed by Salman Akram Raja against annulling the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s success.

On behalf of Salman Akram Raja, the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s success was requested to be annulled, on which the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the Election Commission and sought its response today.

DG Law of the Election Commission informed the Islamabad High Court about the withdrawal of Aoon Chaudhry’s success notification.

DG Law Election Commission has said that the Election Commission is withdrawing the notification of the success of Aoon Chaudhry, first a decision will be taken at the request of Salman Akram Raja.

On the other hand, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq has instructed Salman Akram Raja’s lawyer that your application is pending in the Election Commission, go there.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq has directed that the Election Commission should first decide on the request of Salman Akram Raja according to the law