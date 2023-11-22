ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that Eighteenth amendment is already being implemented, It will be known when Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister, Eighteenth Amendment if applicable, should be implemented, Currently, the position of PML-N is looking stable, If there is no major incident, the election is sure to be held, If the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf is disqualified, the vote will go to the Stability Party, The SIFC created by the Army Chief is doing very well,

Economist Syed Zafar Abbas’ talk in Sachi Baat program

Since the announcement of the election, the stock market has improved,

Government initiatives are leading to improvement,

If the right steps are taken, surely the economy can be improved,

Index goes up with share trading of big companies,

550 companies are registered in the stock market,

The prices of some goods in the market go up and some go down,

Investors invest by evaluating supply and demand in the market,

KSE started climbing early in the morning,

The improvement in the stock market is expected to improve the economy,

If there is political instability, it will affect the stock market,

Every news in the stock market has an impression, said economist

Legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

A show cause notice was issued to Justice Mazahir Naqvi, which was challenged,

Justice Mazahar Naqvi objected to the 3 judges present in the Supreme Judicial Council,

There was also a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council on the current Chief Justice,

Justice Mazahar Naqvi’s case will come up in a fortnight ,If the proceedings go on in the Supreme Court, it will stop the Judicial Council, Chairman PTI may face fresh jail trial in cipher case, In the case of missing persons, it is the state’s responsibility to ensure recovery,

It is the responsibility of institutions to find a person if they are not there, For the first time in history, the election was announced with the intervention of the Supreme Court,

If there is a change in the date of the election now, the permission of the Supreme Court will be required, The Supreme Court has said that the election is a line on the stone,

There should be clean and transparent elections in the country so that we can move forward,

Our political leadership should come out of the issue of whether there will be elections or not, Ehsan Khokhar It is our mistake that we left the institutions open, no one is accountable,

The establishment of SIFC is a very good sign for the improvement of the economy.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program,The government had said that our growth rate will be 3 percent ,Finance Minister said that our growth rate will be 2 to 2.5 percent, When the NFC award came, its duration was 5 years,

NFC Award came for 5 years, it has been 10 years, A lot of joy was celebrated on the NFC award, I said it would be a loss, Continuity of NFC award also includes maliciousness of governments, When the IPPs were signed, there was applause, When the next government comes, it will say that we are ruined, Saying that the improvement in the stock market is temporary which will not last, Someone explain how our economy will improve by 2024,

By 2024-25, we have also given the IMF installment, there is no hope of improvement,There are 21,500 billion foreign loans that cannot be rescheduled, No target is being achieved then why are expectations being made, The dollar will fall, then it will rise, it will continue, economist Neither tax targets were achieved nor illegal assets were seized,