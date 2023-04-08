Everyone is eager to complete their preparations for Eidul Fitr on time, thus they are asking when the festival will fall.

Moon sightings in Pakistan could be tense because there is sometimes heated discussion about the testimonies from different sections of the nation, and decisions are frequently made at the eleventh hour.

While the general public anticipates that Eid ul Fitr would occur on April 21, Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Khalid Aijaz has ruled out the notion, stating that the moon will not be visible on April 20.

According to the official, the crescent signalling the start of Shawwal will be seen once Ramadan has been observed for 30 days; therefore, Eid ul Fitr will fall on April 22, Saturday.

Aijaz also foresaw the moon’s appearance, predicting that it would be seen on April 20 at 9:13am and that it would have been there for fewer than 10 hours.

Even if the sky is clear on April 20th, the crescent won’t be visible, according to him, because the duration must be more than 19 hours.

Due to the fact that Ramadan will extend for 30 days and the first Shawwal will fall on April 22, any testimony that is received on April 20 will be false.