Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, declared that as the Rabiul Awwal moon was not visible anywhere in the nation on Monday, the month of Rabiul Awwal will begin on Wednesday, September 28, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will fall on October 9.

After the committee’s meeting, which was presided over by Azad, the news was delivered. Weather scientists and religious intellectuals from various philosophical traditions attended the meeting.

On the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims around the world commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday.