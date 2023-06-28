Today is Eid ul Azha, which is being celebrated by the Bohri community throughout Pakistan.

Eid prayers were offered at Tahiri Masjid by the Bohri community of Karachi’s Sadr neighbourhood and the nearby communities.

The Bohri community then slaughtered animals in accordance with the Ibrahimi Sunnah and congratulated one another.

EID UL AZHA IS BEING CELEBRATED TODAY BY AFGHAN REFUGEES IN PESHAWAR AS WELL

On the other side, Afghan refugees are currently celebrating Eidul Azha with zest and fervour in Peshawar and several tribal areas. In the Peshawar neighbourhood of Rigi Otajabad, Afghan refugees offered Eid prayers.

Tomorrow, the nation will celebrate Eidul Azha with great religiosity.