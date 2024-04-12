Eid ul Fitr is associated with sympathy, kindness, and empathy for orphans, widows, the needy, the sick, and the disabled. This Eid’s idea is to make others happy.

It is not about preparing various dishes at home while disregarding people who crave food, because they do not have grains at home. It is mandatory to reach out to every needy individual in and around our area before Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr brings a sense of joy we associate with a benign commitment to sharing it with others.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of breaking fasting. This day is celebrated throughout the Muslim world. The festival brings glory and the highest return from God for all the beloved Muslims. Its social teaching and significance are very imaginable and meaningful.

Therefore, on this day all people, irrespective of poor and rich come under an umbrella of equal enjoyment. It is so a big day when all Muslims throughout the world celebrate it with pomp and grandeur. Purity of our soul comes through Eid and it removes and washes away narrowness and jealousy of mind.

The pleasure of Eid is so that the hungry and the have-nots can join and share despite their wants and sorrows. In Islam, there is a practice of giving Zakat to minimize discrimination, disparity, and injustice.

Coming as it does immediately after the end of Ramadan; it is for all Muslims an occasion not only to celebrate but also to introspect and reflect on the degree to which we have brought ourselves closer to the true tenets of the religion. Moreover, how prepared are we to identify ourselves with the grief of the disadvantaged and less fortunate members of society?

It is not enough to be aware of their plight but also to contribute our strength to serving the cause of collective well-being. Through a month of sacrifice and self-purification, we came to the stage of giving zakat and fitra as a more than symbolic act of piety.

It is in keeping with the spirit of Ramadan and that of Eid-ul-Fitr, that the wealthy and affluent should have exercised restraint in their purchases and must not indulge in a show of wealth, even unwittingly. Such deference to the feelings of the disadvantaged segments of the society is expected.

Secondly, the traders and the businesspeople should start the process of examination as to whether they participated in fair business practices to spread their profits through larger volumes of transactions. Then there is the emphasis on safe homecoming and the return of the people on the move.

The end of Ramadan marks the beginning of the three-day Eid ul-Fitr or feast of fast-breaking holiday, in which Muslims exchange social visits and seek to strengthen bonds of unity in the community. They celebrate with prayers of thanksgiving, good food, new clothes, gift-giving, and all the other festivities associated with a happy occasion.

Eid Day is an exciting time for Muslims. Before the Eid prayer, Muslims give out some money to the poor. This is a reminder that fasting has made them more understanding of the needs of others. Then they go to mosques for the Eid prayer. After that, most people visit family and friends where they exchange gifts, share sweets, and enjoy time together.

Muslims on this Eid day wear their best clothes and offer Eid namaz or congregational prayer at mosques. After offering their prayers, they exchange good wishes for the festival with their neighbors and friends.

They also donate alms to the poor on the auspicious occasion. The Holy Quran states that giving alms protects a person from punishment after death. The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr not only carries a religious essence but also has a social connotation.