The Punjabi government has introduced a shuttle service to help people who want to purchase sacrificed animals from the cattle markets that will be set up for Eid ul Adha 2022 get to those markets.

According to a notice from the Punjab local government department, the shuttle service will be in operation from today, July 6, through July 9, inclusive.

It will be accessible from 7 am to 9 pm, and there will be at least two shuttles running to take customers to each cell housing sacrificed animals in the market.

To ensure that there are vehicles available right away for the shuttle service, the authorities and officials have been instructed.