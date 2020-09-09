Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship portal reopens

ISLAMABAD : The Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship portal has been reopened to receive fresh applications for the academic year 2020-21. All students with family income less than 45,000, studying in any year of an undergraduate program in any of the 119 public sector universities recognized by Higher Education Commission (HEC) are eligible to apply. Eligible students can apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/. The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying. The portal is open to new applications till October 30, 2020. For the year 2019-20, scholarships worth Rs. 4.827 billion were awarded to 50,762 undergraduate students nationwide. The 4-year Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship initiative was formally launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Nov 4, 2019. Under the program, every year, 50,000 students from low-income families