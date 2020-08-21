Efforts accelerated to bring back ex-PM Nawaz: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday said that efforts have been accelerated to bring back former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is doing politics by sitting in London. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said that Sharif is drinking coffee in London and is also in contact with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding that the only person he is not in contact with is his brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. The minister said that the PML-N supremo had gone abroad by making an excuse of illness, adding that he mocked the law and fled the country under the pretext of illness. Shibli said that in September, FATF has to make an important decision regarding Pakistan. He said opposition wants Pakistan to be placed in the black list, adding that they were sacrificing national interests for their personal interests. “The pressure comes on the currency when a country is blacklisted,” he said and added things will get more expensive.