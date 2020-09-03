Effective, useful policy being prepared for revival of film industry: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that he is coming up with a comprehensive, effective, and useful policy for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan which will benefit Pakistani culture and tourism sectors. All stakeholders will be taken on board for this purpose. Special incentives will be given to investors and producers to promote the film industry so that they can invest in the industry happily. He expressed these views in his address while presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday. He said that previous governments had not done anything to promote the film industry in Pakistan. Due to this, our film industry is in decline. India conveys the government’s message to the whole world through its films, but unfortunately, our films and dramas are shot in the same house. He said that he wanted to work with the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publishing to bring reforms for better filmmaking in the country. The meeting also discussed the issue of making payments to media houses conditional on payments to journalists. The meeting also criticized the wrong map of Pakistan being aired on PTV and MD PTV. However, dissatisfaction was expressed over the action taken against those responsible. MDPTV was summoned in the next meeting along with the inquiry report. The meeting also discussed the payment of arrears of salaries of official news agency employees. Besides, the meeting was also held under the auspices of Shalimar Recording Company and the Ministry of Information. The digital media wing was also discussed and how it could be used to improve Pakistan’s image in the world.